Tanzania: Lukuvi Launches Mtwara Master Plan

Mtwara — Minister for Housing, Lands and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi has today launched a Master Plan of 2015/35 for Mtwara region.

He explained that the plan however will not destruct the administrative borders in Mtwara Mikindani will remain the same but their supervision will be collective.

Minister Lukuvi also said that all tariffs, tax and pension will be paid in the respective areas. The master plan will involve 27 wards from the Mtwara municipality including Msanga Mkuu, Nalingu, Moma, Mbawala, Mkunwa, Mayanga to mention a few.

He further called upon councilors to do away from bureaucracy when people apply for construction approval in order to attract investors.