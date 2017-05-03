2 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Has Returned to Dar es Salaam Today From Kilimanjaro Where He Had Officiated the Workers' Day Celebrations

President Magufuli has returned to Dar es Salaam today from Kilimanjaro where he had officiated the Workers' Day Celebrations. He was received by the Regional Commissioner at the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

While in Kilimanjaro, Dr Magufuli said the government would soon embark on a process to ensure job promotions and salary increments to the workers, after failing to do so last year pending the completion of the process to strike out "ghost" workers.

The government has until recently said that there were over 19,706 ghost workers who were being paid billions of shillings and this hampered the efforts to put genuine workers on payroll. A recent report also showed that there were over 10,000 other civil servants holding fake certificates.

Ahead of yesterday's Workers' Day Celebrations, President Magufuli sacked the over 9,000 fake certificate holders. He announced the sacking in Dodoma on Friday. He said this was one step towards creating employment opportunities in the government for workers who were still jobless.

