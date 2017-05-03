Ethiopia: The Glorious Spectacle of Konso Heritages

analysis

Konso is one of the UNESCO-designated heritage sites for its outstanding landscape and terraced agriculture. It constitutes a spectacular portrait of age-old tradition, which has been there for four centuries. It demonstrates the engineering skill of the society and features the waga (wooden statutes) as a reminder of late family members. They help commemorate war heroes and respected members of the community.

The spaces inside the walled towns, called moras, (basalt) retain an important and central role in the life of the society. Wakas (sculptures) are erected to commemorate and mark the passing down of responsibility from the predecessor generation to the successor one. Konso people are listed among the last sculpture-erecting generation presenting an ongoing tradition not only in Ethiopia but also in the rest of the world.

To enter into a village, one must pass through a gate and a series of alleys. These paths are part of its security system, making the village difficult to access. A generation pole is raised every 18 years, marking the start of a new generation.

The small community makes a living from cultivation, beekeeping and weaving cotton. The terraces protect the soil from erosion,retain the soils, hold a large volume of water keeping the moisture of fields that are used for agriculture. The people have several public holidays on which they eat, dance and celebrate in public. They have their own hair braiding style and they weave and make their own clothing from cotton. The unique and vivid settings of the town and its ways of life are sure to transport one several centuries back.

Tips

Hotels

Most of the best hotels are located close to the site offering a variety of local and international dishes. The traditional dishes are delicious and also of high quality. It is easier to find suitable travel agencies in town to enjoy an adventure of a lifetime or to have best negotiated rates and guaranteed booking at the ancient town.

When to Visit

The place is welcoming year-long. The admirable architectures and hospitable traditional societies showcase the old way of life preserved to the present day.

Safety

Konso is a safe place to visit without worrying about security issues. Locals are very cordial .They have a wealth of experience hosting visitors and foreign researchers. They make one feel at home while one explores the magnificent statues.

Fun Fact

Climbing up the complex terraces will afford one a strange experience.

Country code

+251 - Visitors with identification card can purchase SIM cards from shops to make local and international

calls.

Airport

The place does not have an airport. However comfortable buses afford commuters an unforgettable road trips allowing them to feast their eyes on other small towns along the way.

Money

Ethiopian Birr, dollars and euros are accepted at all hotels. State and private banks convert foreign currency into local currency easing transaction. Exchange rates can be accessed at http://www.nbe.gov.et/market/

Visa Requirement

Can be accessed at http://www.mfa.gov.et/