Ethiopia: Sidama Coffee Continue Pressuring League Leaders

With this result second placed Sidama Coffee are now closing in on the gap with the league leaders on 46 points from 26 games while the losers Addis City side remained the bottom side on 19 points from equal 26 games.

The pressure coming from Sidama Coffee over Saint George is immense. Though the result of the yesterday match against Hawassa City is not available for this issue, St. George have 46 points from 24 games.

As the season's competition draws to a close, it is clear that the title fight is almost between three sides; St. George, Sidama Coffee and Dedebit.

The fight for survival is also limited among four clubs; Addis City, Commercial Bank, Jimma Ababuna and Dire Dawa City.

With only four matches to go, Addis City will collect the maximum 12 points if they enjoy straight four wins. If that is added to their 19 points it becomes 31. Mathematically it is possible to survive if all others drop points. But Addis City remained 16th from 16 teams starting from day one to this day. Considering this trend the possibility of survival is bleak.

Sidama Coffee did well. For them the big fortune or the windfall is St. George's successive drop of points. On their part so far so good. This is also the second time running to go for title. Last time they got frustrated when they conceded defeat in the last two games.

The Addis side Coffee spoiled their chance of title fight after they dropped two points as a result of a goalless tie with lowly Jimma Ababuna on Sunday at the Addis Ababa Stadium on Sunday. Few expected that Coffee would drop points but complacence forced them to pay expensive price. Due to this result they have slim chance of getting the season's title. Coffee are now 4th on 43 points from 26 games while Jimma Ababuna are 14th on 28 points.

By the same token Dedebit also spoiled their chance of catching the league leaders with a goalless tie with Mekelakeya. Dedebit have now 45 points from 26 games while Mekelakeya have 32 from equal 26 games.

Wolayita Dicha went one ladder up to take the 11th place after a 1-0 win over Electric who stand 12th on 29 points. Wolayita Dicha have equal 29 points with Electric.

The early league leaders and title contenders Adama City are now playing to finish among the top four after a 1-1 draw with the lowly Commercial Bank who have 24 points to stand next to the bottom side. They are the second in line for relegation.

The seasons Ethiopian Premier League football club competition has three distinct characters. One is the tightness of the points starting from day one up to this time. On Sunday most of the clubs played their 26th games.

The other is the increase of the number of people who flock to the stadium. Not only in big clashes like St. George-Coffee, Dedebit-Coffee but the stadium has been full in almost all games.

The third is the play on the pitch has not been that attractive all through. Why the play failed to live up to expectations? In this regard there are more questions than answers but the general consensus is that players don't create the best of football art.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit remained the leading scorer with 19 goals. Surprisingly enough he has been in the driving seat all through this season.

First the news: Sidama Coffee 3 - Addis Ababa City 1, Wolayita Dicha 1 - Electric 0, Coffee 0 - Jimma Ababuna 0, Mekelakeya 0 - Dedebit 0 and Adama 1 - Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 1.