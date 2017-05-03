2 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 1 Dead, 4 Injured in Bus Attack Near Afgoye City

At least One person died and four others were injured after Somali government soldiers have opened fire on a passenger bus near Afgoye district, some 30Km southwest of Mogadishu.

The passenger bus came under attack as it left Afgoye, and en route to Wanlaweyn town.

The bus attack comes as more 16 illegal roadblocks were set up on the main road linking Afgoye to Wanwalweyn, both located in Somalia's Southern Lower Shabelle region.

The commanders of Somali military in the region did not release any statement regarding to deadly shooting on the civilian vehicle, that left one dead, and four severely wounded.

