Sudan: Red Sea State Governor Briefed On Demining Efforts in South the State

Port Sudan — The Red Sea state will soon be announced clear of any landmines and explosive ordinances, according to the Director of the National Center for landmines.

Brigadier Amer Abdul Sadeq who called on the Governor of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, and said work is progressing satisfactorily and in accordance with plans set to announce the state of the Red Sea free of any landmines and explosive ordinances.

Brigadier Amer said they briefed the governor on the work underway in the state in general and in Toker area in particular.

The Governor commended the efforts of the center and the partners saying removal and demining of the areas would mean stability and more development projects and service being provided.