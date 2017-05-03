Sudan: Parliament Ratifies Interim Decree On Transfer of Some Powers of President to National Prime Minister

Khartoum — The National Assembly, chaired by its Speaker Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Tuesday ratified a report of the Legislations, Justice and Human Rights and the Labor, Administration and Grievances Committee on the provisional decree on the Miscellaneous Amendments Act for the year 2017 regarding the transfer of some powers of the President of the Republic to the National Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, said that Sudan is currently witnessing political progress following the agreement on the national dialogue document, which has introduced the position of the National Prime Minister.