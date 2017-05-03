Sudan: Presidential Assistant - East Sudan Accord One of the Best Government Signed Agreements

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, said the East Sudan Peace Accord is one of the best agreements the government has signed, albeit challenges it has faced due to regional and international circumstances surrounding the area.

Musa, the Eastern Sudan Front Chairman, pointed out in a programme broadcast by the Blue Nile TV that the 2006 accord which was signed in Asmara, Eritrea, has helped resolve so many development questions that region of eastern Sudan has been facing.

He said the agreement addressed development challenges directly and the accord is well appreciated by the presidency of the Republic and that all aspects of the accord, save some issues relevant to the security dossier, went smoothly and the security matters are equally moving towards resolution in coordination with the Higher Committee under the Presidency of the Republic.

Musa commended the role played by Eritrea in bringing the various parties closer so that they signed the agreements, and cited the state of Kuwait for its hosting he donors conference and also the Arab funds for contributing over 60 million dollars in support of eastern Sudan while at the same time allocating over 50 million dollars for education and health against 10 million dollars for water.

He said the funds provided some 600 million dollars for the infrastructures and completing other projects via the Federal Ministry of Finance and the three Eastern Sudan states.

He said it was through this fund that a number of hospitals, schools and over 500 kms of roads were constructed including regional inter-state road linking Sudan to Eritrea.

But he said despite these achievements there was much to be done in development in the coming ten years.