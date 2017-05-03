2 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister - Relations Between People Are Built On Love and Common Interests.

Khartoum — The Saudi Minister for Islamic Affairs and Orientation, Dr. Salih Bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, on Tuesday stressed that strong relations between people could be cemented further through brotherhood, love and common interests.

The visiting Saudi official who was touring the Islamic Jurisdiction Complex in Khartoum, said it is though peaceful call that the Islamic and Sunni sect could be united and that this was one of the main pillar for any Islamic call.

He said Fatwas are part and parcel of the Islamic community and that it was through good Fatwa that reform could be effected and good worshiping could be observed.

He said Saudi Arabia is the land for all Muslim people around the globe and that Saudi Arabia encourages the moderate Sunni sect as this would strengthen and empower this sect that would strengthen and multiply the Muslim umma.

Member of the Sudanese Islamic Jurisprudence complex, Dr Isam Al Bashir, has on his part commended the visit of the Saudi Minister which came in response to an invitation by the President of the Republic with the view to strengthen further relations between the two countries

