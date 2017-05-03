2 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 'Sacked' Kayihura Aide to Head CCTV Project

Photo: The Observer
Uganda Police CCTV monitor room at Naguru
By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has appointed his former aide Jonathan Baroza to oversee the installation of CCTV cameras in collaboration with Algerian police.

AIGP Asan Kasingye, police mouthpiece, confirmed that Baroza had arrived in Algeria to coordinate the installation of spy cameras in Kampala, other towns and highways, a project that is spearheaded by the Algerian government.

"It is true [Mr] Baroza is already in Algeria. He will be coordinating with Algeria ICT experts to help in the installation of CCTV cameras. Algeria has also sent us a permanent ICT manager, Mr Salim Baba and will be sitting at our headquarter," Mr Kasingye said shortly after a press brief by Gen Kayihura in which he announced the collaboration with Algeria government.

Last month, Gen. Kale Kayihura dropped Mr Jonathan Baroza in a mini reshuffle, replacing him with CP Ibrahim Sagal from Interpol.

Mr Baroza, according to the reshuffle message was headed for a pending course. The IGP's decision to sack Mr Baroza and five others it was reported was as result of the warnings from the security group investigating the murder of former police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

It is alleged that he was advised to do away with people who are much known to the public as they can be easily infiltrated by criminals.

Police Seeks U.S.$54 Million for Surveillance Cameras

The Uganda Police Force needs at least Shs 203 billion to procure video surveillance cameras (CCTV) to cover Kampala… Read more »

