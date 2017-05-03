2 May 2017

Eritrea: Resettled Farmers in Kerkebet Collecting Harvest

Kerkebet — The farmers that have been voluntarily resettled in Kerkebet from Anseba, Northern Red Sea and Central regions are harvesting their crops and animal fodder.

According to report the 690 farmers have cultivated corn on half hectares of land with the support of the government.

Mr. Taddese Fiseha, manager of the project, said that the progress the farmers have reached would be exemplary to other farmers in the vicinity and he commended for the hard work the farmers demonstrated.

Mr. Taddese also noted that the farmers have already collected wheat and other vegetables from around 100 hectares of land and the sugar cane pilot project on 8 hectares is in good condition.

