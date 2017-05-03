Eritrea: Soil and Water Conservation Popular Campaign

Keren — The residents of Fana administrative area, Hagaz sub-zone, are undertaking soil and water conservation popular campaign.
The administrator of the administrative area, Sheik Seid Mohammed Ali indicated that the objective of the popular campaign is to preserve the Hashkerai dam from mud that could come in to the dam through flooding and so far 1530 meter cube of terraces have been constructed.
In the same vein, the residents of Badob administrative are conducting road renovation popular campaign and so far they have renovated two kilometers.