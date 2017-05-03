Eritrea: Malaria Prevalence On Decline

Mendefera — Mr. Yemane Haile, head of the Ministry of Health in the Southern region, reported that owing to the integrated effort exerted on the part of the health personnel and the concerned entities the prevalence of malaria has been reduced by 94%.

At a meeting conducted in Dubaruwa, Mr. Yemane gave extensive briefing on the cause and consequence of the disease and explained that the remedy of the disease is keeping the environment clean and putting into practice the advice provided by health professionals.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Teka pointed out that the sustainable environmental sanitation popular campaigns and the proper use of impregnated bed nets have significantly contributed to the reduction of the disease.