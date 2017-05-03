2 May 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Students' Commendable School Enrollment

Assab — Mr. Osman Ali, director of Bololi school in Bada administrative area, Ghelalo sub-zone said that students school enrollment and particularly that of female students has increased owing to the concerted efforts that have been exerted in the area.

Pointing out that the achievement so far registered in the area is the outcome of rigorous awareness raising programs, Mr. Osman said that the school will exert strong effort towards the reinforcement of tripartite relationship among teachers and parents as well as students.

Mr. Osman further recommended that Bololi primary and junior school need to be upgraded into secondary level so as to minimize the number of dropouts and to alleviate the challenges of students who have been traveling long distance to Ghelalo and Tio secondary schools.

Bololi primary and junior school has been offering educational services to students from Andela, Bololi and Bada villages.

