Kenya: Mashemeji Derby Postponed Indefinitely

The Mashemeji derby pitting arch-rivals AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia was on Tuesday postponed indefinitely until either Nyayo or Kasarani stadium is available.

The match had been set for Afraha Stadium in Nakuru this Sunday.

"We wish to notify our members that the derby originally scheduled for Sunday in Nakuru has been postponed until such a time when Nyayo stadium will be available. We thank both KPL and FKF for the timely action that restores the integrity of the league," AFC Leopards CEO Ronald Namai said in a statement.

Leopards last week protested the move by the Kenyan Premier League to schedule the match, between the two fierce rivals in the country, at Afraha Stadium saying it "not fit to host" a match of such magnitude.

Matches between the decades old anniversaries are known to elicit excitement among fans from the two rivals and Leopards projected they would lose approximately Sh3 million if the match is hosted in Nakuru.

Leopards were set to host the first leg encounter.