2 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya, Somalia to Collaborate in Promoting Security

press release By Pscu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has exuded confidence that a closer partnership between Kenya and Somalia will enable the two countries to overcome terrorism and other challenges facing them.

The President said that his Somalia counterpart is not alone in the war on extremism.

"I want to assure President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed that he has a friend here. I like his approach of prioritizing security and we will work together in this," said Mr Kenyatta, who spoke today at State House in Nairobi when he bade farewell to outgoing Somali Ambassador to Kenya Gamal Mohamed Hassan.

Ambassador Hassan has been appointed as a minister in the new Somali government.

TRADE RELATIONS

President Kenyatta said he is also keen on working with President Mohamed in encouraging formal trade between the two nations.

"I look forward to opening one border post - either at Liboi or Mandera - with President Mohamed to encourage the people of our two countries to do legal trade.

"We need to work together to formalize the cross-border movement of our people," he added.

As a way of achieving the ambitions, he said the two countries will be holding regular high-level meetings to enhance their cooperation.

