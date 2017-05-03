2 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Reprieve for Nyamweya As Court Suspends 10-Year Ban

By Richard Munguti

The High Court on Tuesday quashed a decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to ban former football boss Sam Nyamweya for 10 years from engaging in the sport's activities.

Justice Enock Chacha Mwita also barred the current FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa from discussing any issues about Mr Nyamwenya in relation to those raised in the court case.

Justice Mwita allowed Mr Nyamweya's request for conservatory orders after Mr Mwendwa failed to file a response to the issues he had raised in a case where FKF officials discussed about him through lawyer Wahome Njagi.

"The prayer for conservatory order is hereby granted to the petitioner (Nyamweya) since the defendants have not responded to the serious allegations that FKF administrators violated his constitutional and fundamental rights in slapping him with the ban for 10 years," Justice Mwita said in his ruling.

Mr Nyamweya who has named his successor, Mr Mwendwa and CEO Robert Muthomi as defendants, argues that the decision to bar him from the federation is an affront to his "fundamental and constitutional rights guaranteed in the Kenya 2010 Constitution."

He argues that he retired from active management of the football association in full glare of cameras when he declared he won't vie for the slot of presidency of FKF.

He says in the case filed under certificate of urgency that the decision has brought his "character into disrepute."

The national executive committee of FKF met on March 21 where it deliberated among other things the suspension of Mr Nyamweya over his move to file a case at the High Court against FKF.

The suspension decision was communicated to him seven days later.

In the court papers, Mr Nyamweya who is seeking damages from the respondents, says that the decision by FKF to suspend him is unreasonable and irrational.

However Justice Mwita has given Mr Mwendwa time to respond to the case by Mr Nyamweya and fixed it for hearing on July 31.

