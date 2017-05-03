Kenya: Pay Doctors to Avert Strike

The threat by doctors to go on strike again is disturbing.

Their union is laying blame for the looming standoff on county governments for failure to honour a return-to-work formula that ended their 100-day strike.

It's unfair to expect the doctors to continue working while their salaries and other dues remain unpaid.

It's, indeed, disappointing to let the matter drift towards the resumption of the total shutdown that was experienced in public hospitals countrywide.

Poor Kenyans who cannot afford the charges in private hospitals must not suffer again.

PREVENTABLE DEATHS

A situation that will see more preventable deaths in hospitals must be prevented.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union, none of the promises made has been fulfilled.

In other words, someone expects the doctors to work without pay.

It is even more frustrating, considering that even President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised that the doctors be paid their dues.

SMACKS OF BAD FAITH

What is happening now smacks of bad faith. However, we hope that even though the county bosses are engrossed in election campaigns, they will pay attention and resolve the matter once and for all.

It's a negation of the goodwill displayed when the President granted an 18 per cent minimum wage increase on Labour Day.

The doctors should also be given what is due to them.