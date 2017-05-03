Kenya: Rising Food Prices Worry As Schools Reopen

Schools reopened on Tuesday across the country amid soaring inflation which has raised the cost of living, mostly driven by rising food prices.

But Maseno School will not reopen on Wednesday. Form fours will report back on Thursday.

Next week, Form ones will report on Monday, Form threes on Wednesday and Form twos on Friday.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli said that with the current high cost of food such as sugar, maize and beans, schools will find it hard to feed students due to budget constraints.

"Schools had already made their budgets. With the increase in prices, we will have to adjust these budgets, which will be a tough exercise since there are restrictions on what schools should charge parents," said Mr Indimuli.

MINIMUM WAGES

He also raised concerns on Monday's increase in minimum wages for staff, saying most non-teaching staff fall in this category.

"The 18 per cent increase announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta affects personal emolument budgets in schools. We have to implement it and this will be a challenge that various institutions will face," added the chairman.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers chairman Omboko Milemba asked the government to step in urgently to cushion schools from the effects of high prices.

"Schools will not be able to increase fees to match the high cost of food items and this means budgets will have to be adjusted. That could be a recipe for chaos," said Mr Milemba.

Already, the government has released Sh3 billion to secondary schools.

The fees structures for different categories of public secondary schools indicate that the government pays a subsidy of Sh12,870 while parents pay Sh53,554 for those in boarding schools. For those in day schools, a parent is supposed to pay Sh9,370.

SPECIAL NEED SCHOOLS

Parents with children in special need schools are required to pay Sh37,210 while the government pays Sh32,600.

Early this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the resumption of school feeding programmes in drought-stricken areas to fight the escalating famine across the country.

The government has also set aside Sh14 billion for free education in primary schools and Sh33 billion for secondary schools starting July.

National Parents Association (NPA) chairman Nicholas Maiyo asked the government to step in, saying parents cannot afford the high cost of items.

CLEAR SCHOOL FEES

"Most parents are struggling to clear schools fees. This will be tough to school heads who are supposed to keep students in school until August 4," said Mr Maiyo.

In Nairobi, parents were busy shopping for their children in bookshops and supermarkets. It was also a hive of activity in banks as parents paid school fees for their children.

In Bomet, most bookshops and supermarkets were busy. Parents and students interviewed expressed satisfaction that the prices had not been increased, as is usually the case when schools reopen.

Additional report by Geoffrey Rono