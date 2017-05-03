Kenya: Treasury Released Doctors' Cash Says Health Cabinet Secretary

County governments have no excuse for not paying doctors because Treasury already released money meant for that, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu said on Tuesday.

Dr Mailu told the Nation that Sh2.4 billion was allocated in a supplementary budget to cater for the extra pay, adding that he "personally sat through the process to divide money to individual counties".

"The Cabinet Secretary for Treasury was sitting right in front of me when he assured me that he released the money to the various counties a couple of days ago," he said.

Dr Mailu was responding to claims by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga that none of the promises agreed upon to end the doctors' strike had been implemented.

The doctors' strike began on December 5, 2016 and ended on March 14 this year after the doctors received a salary increment as well as allowances.

LACK OF MONEY

Unfortunately, some counties have not been able to pay the doctors citing lack of money.

Two weeks ago, the chairman of the Council of Governors Peter Munya asked for money from the Treasury on behalf of counties to pay the doctors.

Dr Mailu also said doctors who were on the national government's payroll - not the counties - had received a portion of their pay as President Uhuru Kenyatta decreed.

He said he was waiting for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Public Service Commission to include codes in the payroll for the additional medical and emergency allowances.

LACKING GOODWILL

The CS denied claims that his office was derailing the implementation of the agreement. "We have agreed to pay for the days they were not at work as instructed, haven't we? So, how can you accuse the ministry of lacking goodwill?" he asked.

Dr Mailu expressed his displeasure at the mention of a strike again. "We have come from far, and so issuing threats is immature at this point," he said, further asking the union officials to tell its members to be patient as his office worked to honour the government's word to them.