3 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Treasury Released Doctors' Cash Says Health Cabinet Secretary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Verah Okeyo

County governments have no excuse for not paying doctors because Treasury already released money meant for that, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu said on Tuesday.

Dr Mailu told the Nation that Sh2.4 billion was allocated in a supplementary budget to cater for the extra pay, adding that he "personally sat through the process to divide money to individual counties".

"The Cabinet Secretary for Treasury was sitting right in front of me when he assured me that he released the money to the various counties a couple of days ago," he said.

Dr Mailu was responding to claims by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga that none of the promises agreed upon to end the doctors' strike had been implemented.

The doctors' strike began on December 5, 2016 and ended on March 14 this year after the doctors received a salary increment as well as allowances.

LACK OF MONEY

Unfortunately, some counties have not been able to pay the doctors citing lack of money.

Two weeks ago, the chairman of the Council of Governors Peter Munya asked for money from the Treasury on behalf of counties to pay the doctors.

Dr Mailu also said doctors who were on the national government's payroll - not the counties - had received a portion of their pay as President Uhuru Kenyatta decreed.

He said he was waiting for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Public Service Commission to include codes in the payroll for the additional medical and emergency allowances.

LACKING GOODWILL

The CS denied claims that his office was derailing the implementation of the agreement. "We have agreed to pay for the days they were not at work as instructed, haven't we? So, how can you accuse the ministry of lacking goodwill?" he asked.

Dr Mailu expressed his displeasure at the mention of a strike again. "We have come from far, and so issuing threats is immature at this point," he said, further asking the union officials to tell its members to be patient as his office worked to honour the government's word to them.

Kenya

Paying for Change? Trial Offers Cash to Parents Willing to Vaccinate Babies

Researchers have shown that monetary incentives lead to infants being immunised on time. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.