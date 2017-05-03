In a rare medical case, a big lump of hair was removed from the stomach of a woman at the Teaching Hospital of al-Obaied, Capital City of North Kordofan State.

Doctors compared the lump of hair to the size of a big rat.

According to the daily newspaper al-Entibaha, the woman was psychopathic and had (allegedly) used to eat her hair for a long time.

Surgeon and endoscopic specialist, Dr. Hashim Djibril Tiso, had operated on the patient for more than an hour to take the hair out.

A similar incident was reported in 2012 when a woman was operated on to remove a 17 gram, 51-81 cm mass of hair from her stomach.

The 2012 surgery was carried out at the Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital here by surgeon, Dr. al faith Hussein.

Dr. Hussein had at the time dismissed the notion of hair eating. He had said, then, that such a presence of hair in the stomach was a rare case both regionally and globally. He said the presence of hair in the digestive system was a disease that infects both children and adults, categorically denying the hair-eating idea.