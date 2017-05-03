Nigeria, Not Dumping Ground for Fake Products - Transparency Advocacy

Transparency Advocacy Initiative has warned Information Technology and Communication (ICT) investors against turning the country into a dumping ground for all manner of fake products.

Publicity Secretary of the Initiative, Mr. Adodo Solomon, at a press briefing on 'The State of the Nation on ICT and other sectors' in Abuja, said the country must make it clear to both local and foreign investors that they cannot bring in substandard goods to Nigeria.

"It should be asserted, strongly stated and emphasized that Nigeria is not a dumping ground of fake products, substandard, or unwanted products and the best standard must be maintained when it comes to the ICT products that comes into our market."

Solomon said the country has gone beyond the norm of accommodating fake products, adding "in the recent past, fake and substandard products nearly saturated the entire ICT market and this greatly affected efficiency and productivity in virtually all sectors of the economy. And these ICT products which should enhance productivity were no longer reliable."

He applauded the efforts of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) which is committed to lead Nigeria to the promise land of info tech world. "We are delighted that the current NITDA administration did not take this challenge with kids' gloves but has begun to honestly fight and reverse the public sale of inferior ICT products and services that we are producing in the market.

"Thus, the agency is no longer viewed as a mere administrative platform for awarding contracts but has been repositioned to a knowledge-based InfoTech service solution provider and strict regulators to ensure compliance with best practice having identified the prospects the company have in terms of economic diversification, job creation and overall national development."

"After due assessment we cannot come to terms with the evident fact that the agency have being effective in the reposition under the testcross and innovative leadership of her new Director General, Dr Isah Alih Ibrahim, whose sole and singular pursuit is to make NITDA a leader in information technology development that can measure to the best global standard and you will all agree with me that the time is right for Nigerian to assert her position in the global ICT world."

"As a mother organization formed by two groups championing the course of transparency, accountability and due process, we have maintained the cost of watch in the public service institutions and public service particularly the appointees of our corruption and best President, Muhammadu Buhari.

"We have maintained an uninterrupted vigil in monitoring and accessing the performance of the key agencies of government particularly those identified as faithful to accelerating Nigeria's economy regeneration."

According to him, "We have also observed that Dr Isah Alih Ibrahim continue to choose all forms of corruption, inaptitude, lack of due process and maladministration. These are factors which when sponged from the public service, our public service institution will become better and NITDA too."

"The determined efforts being made by NITDA to boost local content is a sure master stroke that we invest out of flight and lost of forex and this will save the nation an estimated $3.8 billion that is annually lost to the importation of ICT goods and services we therefore invite young Nigerians to reach from their innovative potentials and take advantage of these expanded window offered by NITDA for job creation, economic empowerment and overall self actualization."