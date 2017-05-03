3 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Dam Levels Critical for Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Masixole Feni/GroundUp
Theewaterskloof Dam (file photo).

Pretoria — Despite the recent rains, the water levels remain critical for the City of Cape Town.

Dam levels are now at 22.8% for storage levels, which is 0.6% down from a week ago.

With the last 10% of a dam's water mostly not being useable, dam levels are effectively at 12.3%, the City said on Tuesday.

The City calls on residents to maintain their savings efforts as the latest consumption is 680 million litres, which is 80 million litres over the new consumption target of 600 million litres.

"We thank the many residents who are still active water ambassadors. We do, however, need to become more consistent as our consumption remains too high considering the unexpected hot weather which continues and irrespective of the bit of rain that we have had," said Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg.

Councillor Limberg said water users must continue to respond to the unpredictable climatic conditions by using more water as soon as it heats up, but seemingly also when there is rain.

"Such phenomena are expected to become more frequent as a result of the impact of climate change. In addition, the severity and scale of drought episodes is increasingly difficult to predict. Our relationship with water therefore must start to change - this relationship is something that we can control."

The City has also put in place extensive pressure reduction programmes to reduce the flow of water at a time, as well as water losses through leakage in the pipework of the distribution system.

The regulation of supply is under way in the central, southern and eastern suburbs and within the next week it will be expanded to the northern suburbs.

The City advised that consumers should not be alarmed if they experience very low pressure or if the supply in their area drops away as it will only be temporary until the balance is achieved.

Residents can contact the City via email to water@capetown.gov.za for queries or to report contraventions of the water restrictions or they can send an SMS to 31373.

South Africa

Rhinos Return to Complete 'The Big Five' of Akagera Park

Rwanda has received 10 Eastern Black Rhinoceros from South Africa, officially sealing Akagera National Park's 'big five'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.