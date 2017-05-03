South Africa: Dam Levels Critical for Cape Town

Pretoria — Despite the recent rains, the water levels remain critical for the City of Cape Town.

Dam levels are now at 22.8% for storage levels, which is 0.6% down from a week ago.

With the last 10% of a dam's water mostly not being useable, dam levels are effectively at 12.3%, the City said on Tuesday.

The City calls on residents to maintain their savings efforts as the latest consumption is 680 million litres, which is 80 million litres over the new consumption target of 600 million litres.

"We thank the many residents who are still active water ambassadors. We do, however, need to become more consistent as our consumption remains too high considering the unexpected hot weather which continues and irrespective of the bit of rain that we have had," said Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg.

Councillor Limberg said water users must continue to respond to the unpredictable climatic conditions by using more water as soon as it heats up, but seemingly also when there is rain.

"Such phenomena are expected to become more frequent as a result of the impact of climate change. In addition, the severity and scale of drought episodes is increasingly difficult to predict. Our relationship with water therefore must start to change - this relationship is something that we can control."

The City has also put in place extensive pressure reduction programmes to reduce the flow of water at a time, as well as water losses through leakage in the pipework of the distribution system.

The regulation of supply is under way in the central, southern and eastern suburbs and within the next week it will be expanded to the northern suburbs.

The City advised that consumers should not be alarmed if they experience very low pressure or if the supply in their area drops away as it will only be temporary until the balance is achieved.

Residents can contact the City via email to water@capetown.gov.za for queries or to report contraventions of the water restrictions or they can send an SMS to 31373.