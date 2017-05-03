Nigeria: Osinbajo to Be Honoured As Nalt Marks 50th Anniversary

The Nigerian Association of Law Teachers, NALT is to honour Vice President Yemi Osibanjo with the award of long service in the teaching of law.

National President of the association, Prof Godwin Nwabueze Okeke said at a press briefing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka that the award would form part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary conference of the association, which would take place at Unizik in June this year.

According to Okeke, the conference, which is a yearly gathering of law teachers across all law faculties of universities in Nigeria, was usually an avenue for its members to brainstorm and fashion out modern techniques and modalities in the teaching of law.

He said that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, would deliver the keynote address at the conference which has the theme; 'Law, Security and National Development'.

Okeke added: "This conference will serve as the contribution of law teachers in Nigeria towards finding a lasting solution to our security challenges, which we know that if taken care of, will engineer national development in the country."

"You will agree with me that our national development is threatened by security problems in parts of the country, and in this conference, we hope to use the instrument of the law to checkmate these threats.

"No nation can develop without security, and law is a veritable tool to enforce security in the nation, and we feel that no one is better suited to speak on this than a renowned policy maker and economist who is abreast of the economy."

The conference would also attract the presence of prominent personalities, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF), Ebonyi State deputy governor, Prof Benard Odoh, who is also a member, Attorneys - General of states in Nigeria, the President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, and deans of faculties of law of all universities in Nigeria,