South Africa: Political Sideshows Won't Detract From Achievements of Zuma Presidency

The achievements of the Zuma Presidency have been numerous, and have been attained despite an extremely trying economic climate.

Those who dominate the current public discourse would have us believe the two terms of President Jacob Zuma have been characterised by incompetence.

They would have us believe President Zuma presides over a corrupt government and an executive hand-picked not on the basis of competence and achievement, but for its ability to kowtow to outside "interests".

With one condemnatory sweep they dismiss eight years of governance and stewardship of this country by the African National Congress (ANC) and its President.

In measuring the actual performance of the successive administrations with President Zuma at the helm, it would be more accurate to "judge" on actual, measurable performance.

President Zuma delivered his inaugural State of the Nation address (Sona) on 3 June 2009, at the start of the global economic downturn, when the contagion of the collapse of the US financial sector quickly extended to financial markets around the world, including that of South Africa.

As the World Bank notes in a December 2008...