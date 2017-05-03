2 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Political Sideshows Won't Detract From Achievements of Zuma Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Edna Molewa

The achievements of the Zuma Presidency have been numerous, and have been attained despite an extremely trying economic climate.

Those who dominate the current public discourse would have us believe the two terms of President Jacob Zuma have been characterised by incompetence.

They would have us believe President Zuma presides over a corrupt government and an executive hand-picked not on the basis of competence and achievement, but for its ability to kowtow to outside "interests".

With one condemnatory sweep they dismiss eight years of governance and stewardship of this country by the African National Congress (ANC) and its President.

The achievements of the Zuma presidency have been numerous, and have been attained despite an extremely trying economic climate.

In measuring the actual performance of the successive administrations with President Zuma at the helm, it would be more accurate to "judge" on actual, measurable performance.

President Zuma delivered his inaugural State of the Nation address (Sona) on 3 June 2009, at the start of the global economic downturn, when the contagion of the collapse of the US financial sector quickly extended to financial markets around the world, including that of South Africa.

As the World Bank notes in a December 2008...

South Africa

Rhinos Return to Complete 'The Big Five' of Akagera Park

Rwanda has received 10 Eastern Black Rhinoceros from South Africa, officially sealing Akagera National Park's 'big five'… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.