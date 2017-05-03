3 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nnamani Reform Committee Recommends Unbundling of INEC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Dr. Ken Nnamani-led Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee, CERC, has recommended the unbundling of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It also recommended the creation of a new body to be known as Political Parties & Electoral Offences Commission, which would take from INEC the responsibility of regulating political parties as well as monitoring of primary elections.

CERC, which submitted its report to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in two volumes yesterday, said the recommendation was based on an urgent need for the Federal Government to unbundle INEC before the next round of elections.

According to the former Senate President, Dr. Nnamani, attached to the first volume of the report which contained various recommendations on how to improve the electoral process in Nigeria, were four draft bills on amendment of relevant provisions of the Constitution, amendment of the Electoral Act, establishment of Political Parties & Electoral Offences Commission, and establishment of Constituency Delimitation Centre.

Nnamani said the CERC "consulted broadly" before it arrived at the recommendations, even as he lauded the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for their input.

He said the committee had in the course of public hearing it held in all the six geo-political zones in the country, found that electoral malpractices were mostly perpetuated at collation centres which he described as "a place of manipulation".

He said the CERC made adequate recommendations that when implemented by government, would stop any form of rigging at the collation points.

Nigeria

How 'Shady' Companies Bribed Lawal to Make Billions From Boko Haram Victims' Fund

The Presidential Initiative for the North East, PINE, became a centre of misery entrepreneurship under the suspended… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.