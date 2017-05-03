Kenya: Pastoralists Counting Loses After Floods Ravage Marsabit County

Pastoralists in Marsabit County are counting huge losses after floods caused by heavy rain on Monday swept away dozens of their cattle.

Speaking to the Nation, Maikona Chief Guyo Isako said herders had lost nearly 5,000 goats and sheep.

Laisamis and North Horr constituencies are the most hit by the floods.

Kargi Chief Moses Galoro said families in his area were also affected by the rain storm.

Mr Galoro said 172 families in Ririma, Buro and Ballah in Laisamis sub-county were affected.

In the same region, a group of herders who had travelled over 86 kilometres from their homes in search of pasture returned home empty-handed.

Huka Elle, 66, said he left his family at home to graze his animals only to return with nothing.

"I came to Huri Hills with more than 50 sheep and now I have none. I do not know how I will find the means to pay for my children's education," he said.

While the locals seek help from the government and non-governmental organisations, representatives of the group Plan International toured the area on Tuesday and said it will assist the affected families with food for the next three months.

The organisation is seeking to reach 500 households with food vouchers, borehole repairs, hygiene training and supply of water treatment kits, deputy country director Sam Norgah said.