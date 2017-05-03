Nigeria: NLC, TUC Urge NASS, Govt to Expedite Passage of Budget

The Organised Labour, yesterday, called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of national budget in the interest of the nation.

President, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said the passage of the budget was over delayed.

Wabba said lack of synergy between the Executive and the National Assembly had been responsible for the delay in the passage of the 2017 budget.

He said this had also delayed the screening of the 27 commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that had been kept in abeyance.

According to Wabba, the implication of not passing the budget five months into the year translates into the delay in delivering on infrastructure development and dividends of democracy.

"Also not screening the electoral officers would negatively impact on the preparation of the electoral body in conducting upcoming elections.

"Based on facts in the public domain, the position of both arms of government is wrong-headed and does not warrant holding the nation to ransom.

"We find it rather unwarranted to play politics with such issue and refuse to carry out their statutory functions.

"We call on the Senate and the Federal Government to bury their hatchet to expedite the passage of the budget and the screening of the electoral officers," he said.

Wabba said for democracy to work, there must be synergy in the work of the three arms of government through meaningful consultations, constant communication and collaboration for the common good of the people.

Bobboi Kaigama, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC) decried the delay in the implementation of the 2017 National Budget.

"We have observed that politicians have a tradition of taking advantage of our annual fiscal plans to loot the nation's treasury.

"There is urgent need for serious restructuring and overhauling of the whole system.

"We need policies, designed to permanently put the economy on the path of suitable growth," he said.

He said that the Federal Government should marshal out strategies on how to diversify the economy and take advantage of the natural resources to boost revenue.