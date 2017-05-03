Moshupa — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has implored Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) members to utilise government programmes to uplift their lives.

The Vice President, who is also Member of Parliament for Moshupa-Manyana constituency, was giving a keynote address to mark Workers Day in Moshupa on Monday.

He said government programmes were aimed at empowering citizens in order to create employment for other Batswana, adding that government would continue to work tirelessly towards ensuring a better life for every Motswana.

He said the government would continue to come up with programmes that seek to eradicate poverty, create employment and turn citizen's dreams into reality.

Mr Masisi said through such initiatives, government was aiming at empowering them to be able to help the government diversify the economy.

Mr Masisi informed attendants that government remained committed to addressing the high unemployment rates, especially among the youth.

He said the employer and unions needed to have a cordial relationship in order to address conflicts.

He urged them union membes to refrain from engaging in party politics, adding that political differences would weaken their unions.

The theme of the day was Unity and Solidarity: Requisites in Reclaiming Trade Union Social Dialogue Space."

The president of BOPEU, Ms Masego Mogwera said May Day celebrations commemorate the struggles of the working class across the world.

She said the day gave the working population an opportunity to reflect and ponder on the challenges, prospects and successes achieved by the working class in Botswana.

Ms Mogwera noted that trade unions were faced with many challenges which emanated from the capitalist political system.

"I wish to focus on the internal weaknesses and challenges which are facing workers in Botswana," said Ms Mogwera.

She said the deteriorating relationship between trade unions and disunity continued to be in the public domain.

She said partisan politics in trade unions was the leading cause for dividing the working class in Botswana, adding that some trade unions were identified with political parties, and that "this has resulted in a major rift between unions and workers."

"By nature, partisan politics are potentially divisive if not properly handled, and as BOPEU we strongly believe that trade unions and workers must not replace shop floor politics with narrow and parochial political interests," she said.

On the theme, she said it emphasised the need for unity and solidarity. She added that it instructed BOPEU, BFTU and BOFEPUSU to overcome their differences and find a way to work together for the betterment of the working class.

Ms Mogwera said ongoing court cases between BOPEU and BOFEPUSU was a symptom that the labour movement was unwell.

She further said BOPEU was concerned with the BCL crisis which had resulted in job losses which affected many families.

BOPA