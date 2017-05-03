Photo: The Citizen

Scene were four police officers were killed near a bank.

Thirty police officers killed, 16 civilians, too, and 60 firearms lost, all in a period of two years.

These are the disturbing numbers from an independent study by the human-rights watchdog, Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) that are at the centre of differing interpretations between Tanzania security forces and civil society over the intent of the group behind it all.

While the police attribute the killings to organised crime, intelligence sources and human-rights watchers say it is terrorism.

Police Commissioner for Operation and Training Nsato Marijani said a criminal gang is killing officers to acquire firearms, all the while passing themselves off as Muslims.

Now LHRC wants the authorities to declare the attacks acts of terrorism "so that the people may take appropriate measures to arrest the situation."

LHRC executive director Dr Helen Kijo-Bisimba said since 2015, armed men have been killing police and village leaders who happened to be interviewed by the police in the same area.

"The April 13 incident, where eight police were brutally killed, is among a series of similar incidents since 2015 in the same area and the perpetrators seem not to target monies but the police," she said.

Terror network or syndicated crime group?

Two weeks ago, intelligence sources told The EastAfrican that a terror network was gaining a foothold in the country and was recruiting youth in Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Lindi.

However, Mr Marijani said the gang was collecting arms for organised crime. He added that the gang was behind attacks on banks and mobile money kiosks.

"We know that syndicated crime groups are building up but Tanzanians were not used to such things. These people do not identify themselves as criminal groups but they want to terrorise people so that they can think they are untouchable," he said.

Rufiji district, about 140 km from Dar es Salaam, has recently reported attacks on police officers and local leaders.

For at least two months, there has been no word from the authorities on the killings, triggering speculations of possible terrorist- linked groups in the predominantly Muslim community.

End the killings

According to The Citizen, in one of the incidents in March, the killers left behind a note, saying, "...We are doing this because of injustices committed by the police force in collaboration with local government leaders against the people. We are not ready to tolerate these evils. We shall make sure that everyone who is involved is treated equally. We thank all the citizen for their good co-operation. A peaceful Tanzania is what we dream of."

Neither Inspector General of Police Ernest Mangu nor Coast Region Police Commander Bonaventure Mushongi has commented on the message.

The IGP and Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba visited the area and assured the residents that they would end the killings. They had even banned the use of motorcycles, mostly used by the attackers, as a way of restoring safety.

CCM assistant secretary (operations and administration) for Coast Region Mary Nchimbi demanded action from the police.

"I would like to ask one question: What is really going on in Rufiji? These killings are escalating and unfortunately, CCM leaders are the target. Where is the police force? Where are the national security guys and other security organs? Is it true that the police are present in these areas?" she asked.