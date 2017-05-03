South Africa: Aussie to Ref Bulls V Crusaders At Loftus

Australia's Nic Berry will referee Saturday's Super Rugby clash between the Bulls and Crusaders in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

Berry will be assisted by Argentina's Federico Anselmi and South Africa's AJ Jacobs, with Johan Greeff the television match official (TMO).

South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge will referee the Sharks' game against the Western Force in Durban (15:05).

Rasivhenge will be assisted by compatriots Quinton Immelman and Archie Sehlako, with Shaun Veldsman the TMO.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Shuhei Kubo will be in charge of the Rebels' match against the Lions in Melbourne (07:00 SA time).

Kubo will be assisted by Australians Ed Martin and James Leckie, with Ian Smith in the TMO booth.

Meanwhile on Friday, New Zealand's Glen Jackson will be the referee for the Stormers' clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (09:35 SA time).

Jackson will be assisted by countrymen Brendon Pickerill and Ben O'Keeffe, with Glenn Newman the TMO.

The Cheetahs' match against the Highlanders in Bloemfontein on Friday night (19:00) will be refereed by South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen .

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Lourens van der Merwe, with Willie Vos in the TMO booth.

Source: Sport24