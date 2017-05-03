South Africa: Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams - Annual Performance Plan 2017/18

press release

Speech Delivered by Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams when she presented the department's 2017/18 Annual Performance Plan in Parliament

Background

Chairperson and Honourable Members, the department undertook extensive planning exercises with all its senior managers to identify the strategic priorities of the department for the upcoming Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period. This resulted in the Annual Performance Plan (APP) that we are presenting today.

In terms of the department's Strategic Goals and Objectives, these have not been extensively revised as the Strategic Plan was tabled last year in line with the department's new mandate as DTPS.

However, the department did factor in an additional Strategic Objective aimed at advancing South Africa's National Information Communication Technology (ICT) interests in regional and international forum towards attaining partnerships for economic growth and development.

Through this additional Strategic Objective, the department will focus on partnerships to encourage investment in, and support for the ICT sector and the delivery of the National Development Plan (NDP) goals.

Focus will also be on increasing South Africa's presence in the ICT international sphere so as to influence the global ICT agenda in favour of South Africa's domestic ICT Policies and developmental agenda.

Taking into consideration the above-mentioned additional Strategic Objective, the department's APP has a total of four Strategic Goals supported by seven Strategic Objectives.

Strategic alignment

When revising the APP, to ensure strategic alignment with Government priorities, the department took into consideration the short to medium-term focus areas stemming from the NDP, the MTSF, the 9-Point Plan as well as Minister's Performance Agreement, amongst others.

Therefore specific interventions have been prioritised for the 2017/18 financial year taking into consideration available resources and identified risks.

Such priorities had to be aligned to available resources both in terms of financial and human resources. This resulted in a reduction in the number of Annual Targets for 2017/18 from last year's 21 targets to 17 targets for 2017/18 across the 6 Branches of the department.

DTPS Priority focus areas

The following have therefore been identified as priority focus areas for the upcoming MTEF period:

Broadband connectivity

Implementation of the Integrated ICT Policy White Paper

National e-Strategy

E-Government

Postbank

SOC Rationalisation

ICT SMME growth and sustainability

2017/18 PRIORITIES

Broadband

The department has experienced challenges in the past in terms of achieving the targets related to Broadband connectivity. This has largely been related to the challenges around the appointment of the Broadband connectivity Service Provider.

The department in collaboration with SITA issued a tender last year to procure broadband services. The tender was cancelled due to bidders not meeting the technical specification.

The department is currently reviewing different procurement options which would include utilisation of the capacity of ICT State-Owned Companies to expedite the implementation in line with the provisions of the law.

The department has therefore in 2017/18 committed to project managing the roll out of the broadband connectivity Implementation Plan towards connecting 2700 sites within the eight identified Districts.

ICT Policy Environment

One of the critical milestones for the department in 2016/17 was the finalisation and approval of the National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper, which acts as a blueprint on the mandate and requirements of the NDP.

We have begun the process of promulgating legislation which will enable the implementation of the White Paper in the short to medium-term. Therefore, in 2017/18, with regard to implementing the White Paper, the department has prioritised specific Bills which will be drafted and submitted to Cabinet for Public Consultation approval.

National e-Strategy

The NDP identified the need for a National e-Strategy that cuts across Government departments and various sectors so as to stimulate demand, sector growth and innovation.

To this end the department has drafted a National e-Strategy which underwent government consultation and was gazetted for public comments in April 2017.

In the 2017/18 financial year, the department will undertake extensive stakeholder consultation on this draft National e-Strategy following which it will be finalised and submitted for Cabinet approval.

The process will also include the development and finalisation of an Implementation Plan for the National e-Strategy.

e-Government

As part of the development of the National e-Strategy, the DTPS has also drafted an e-Government Strategy which articulates the overall aim and objectives as well as sets out the strategic initiatives in order to achieve a mature delivery of e-Government services.

The draft e-Government Strategy was gazetted for public comments in April 2017.

In the 2017/18 financial year, the department will undertake extensive stakeholder consultation on this draft e-Government Strategy following which it will be finalised and submitted for Cabinet approval.

The process will also include the development and finalisation of an Implementation Plan for the e-Government Strategy.

Postbank Corporatisation

Government is committed to fast-tracking the corporatisation of the Postbank to foster financial inclusion.

In this regard, significant progress has been made on the Postbank Corporatisation process in the 2016/2017 financial year; including the South African Post Office (SAPO) being granted authorization to establish the Bank in terms of section 13(1) of the Banks Act by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

In the 2017/18 financial year, focus will be on finalising the banking license application process as well as facilitating the development of the Postbank service and product offerings.

The Postbank licence is critical as it will pave the way for the Postbank to be able provide fully-fledged banking services for the unbanked and low end market.

SOC Rationalisation

In order to address duplications within the SOCs that lead to inefficiencies and wastage of scarce financial resources and a lack of clear understanding of their mandates, the department has undertaken an assessment of its SOCs towards Rationalisation of such Entities.

To this end a consolidated SOC Rationalisation report has been developed.

In the 2017/18 financial year, focus will be on undertaking the SOC Rationalisation process with specific on the State ICT Infrastructure Company and the State IT Company which will include the development and Cabinet approval of the mandates of the respective State Companies.

ICT SMMEs

The department has drafted an ICT SMME Strategy which is focused at creating competitive, innovative and technologically driven ICT SMMEs that significantly contribute to the country's developmental priorities.

The draft ICT SMME Strategy was gazetted for public comments in March 2017.

In the 2017/18 financial year, the department will undertake extensive stakeholder consultation on this draft ICT SMME Strategy following which it will be finalised and submitted for Cabinet approval.

The process will also include the development and finalisation of an Implementation Plan for the ICT SMME Strategy.

Furthermore, our White Paper seeks to create a business environment where SMMEs will engage and penetrate the sector, create jobs, influence decisions and drive the people's economy.

ICT International Agenda

There is a need to increase South Africa's presence in the ICT international sphere so as to influence the global ICT agenda in favour of South Africa's domestic ICT Policies and developmental agenda.

We will therefore, in 2017/18, focus on developing country positions in this regards which will be advanced at relevant ICT global forums.

Furthermore, as Government, we will continue to pursue a partnership with BRICS countries to increase skills, innovation and building national and regional capacity for the digital economy.

The department will also facilitate partnerships aimed at building capacity locally for electronic manufacturing and broader SMME inclusion into the sector.

Creating a high performing DTPS

The department was plagued by instability largely due vacancies at leadership level. However with the appointment of two Deputy Directors-General (DDG: SOC Oversight & DDG: Administration) in 2016 as well as the Director-General the department has steadied itself.

All remaining DDG positions have been advertised and are in the recruitment process (DDG International Affairs, DDG Policy Development, and DDG ISAD & Research).

The filling of the remaining DDG positions will see the department having a full leadership complement for the first time in many years.

In terms of reviewing its Organisational Structure, the department has experienced delays, largely due to the finalization of its Service Delivery Model (SDM) which will inform the revision of its structure.

However, the SDM has since been developed and approved by the Minister.

We therefore plan to finalise and implement the revised Organisational Structure in the 2017/18 financial year which will ensure that the structure, related functions, processes and systems are fully aligned with the organisation's strategy and mandate.

Following the conducting of the Organisational Climate and Culture Survey in the third quarter of the 2016/17 FY, in the 2017/18 financial year the department will continue with the implementation of the Culture and Climate Survey Action Plan which will focus on the implementation of identified interventions to improve the organisational climate in order to impact on organisational performance and service delivery positively.

In ending Honourable Members, we commit to ensure the implementation of the 2017/18 APP in line with allocated resources and will periodically monitor and evaluate our performance against the APP.

Such performance reports will be provided to the Portfolio Committee in order to enable the committee to provide oversight and direction.

Issued by: Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services