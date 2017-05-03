Gaborone — The board of Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) has announced the retirement of the organisation's chief executive officer, Mr Thari Pheko.

A press release from BOCRA states that Mr Pheko has chosen to pursue personal interests and retired from BOCRA after 10 years of 'meritorious' service with effect from April 30.

The board assures all stakeholders that Mr Pheko leaves behind a team of dedicated professional staff to ensure uninterrupted continuity of the regulatory environment.

Mr Tshoganetso Kepaletswe has since been appointed to act as chief executive officer.

"Mr Kepaletswe has significant regulatory experience having been with BOCRA since October 1997."

It states that despite being an engineer by profession, he has served in various capacities up to the level of deputy chief executive officer responsible for regulatory affairs and the board affirms its full support for Mr Kepaletswe and wishes him success in the role of acting chief executive officer.

The board further "expresses our unreserved appreciation and gratitude to Mr Pheko for his exemplary leadership and the invaluable contribution he made towards the growth of communications sector in Botswana and wish him all the best in all his future endeavours."

BOPA