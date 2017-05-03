Kenya: Enforce the Law to Ensure Smooth August 8 Polls, Karua Tells IEBC

Nairobi — Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emphasised the need for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to put in place adequate measures to ensure the August 8 polls are not bungled.

While pointing to the various irregularities experienced during the just-concluded ODM and Jubilee primaries, Karua also stressed the need for adequate security measures to be put in place to ensure there is calm during the poll period.

Karua, who is the Narc Kenya gubernatorial candidate for Kirinyaga County, contended that Kenyans have a right to choose their leaders in an atmosphere which is conducive.

"I think it is shameful where we had deliberate irregularities by some of the candidates. As Narc Kenya, we are saying that the medicine for bungled primaries is to enforce the law and give very heavy penalties on those who violated the sanctity of the elections," she said.

She observed that no party has yet taken any stern action against individuals who were suspected to be involved in irregularities.

"I am yet to see any party disqualifying the contestants, even where the votes have been more than the registered voters in the particular areas," she stated.

Her sentiments were echoed by Tharaka Nithi Governor Samwel Ragwa who will be seeking to retain his seat on a Narc Kenya ticket during the polls.

"What I would like to tell IEBC is that they have to be very well prepared because if what we saw during these primaries happens in August, then there will be a big problem in this country," he said.

"But as far as I am concerned, I have prepared my team and we are on the ground and nobody should think of stealing our votes."

Narc Kenya will be fielding six gubernatorial candidates with a view of solidifying it's political base.

Among the six include Karua, Mohamed Kuti who will be vying in Isolo County, Tharaka Nithi's Ragwa and Leonard Muriuki who will be contesting in Embu.

"We as candidates of Narc Kenya beginning with myself and all those with me here today, we have pledged to conduct our campaigns within the law; to be peaceful in our hunt for votes and we are challenging fellow candidates and our competition everywhere in Kenya to maintain peace and to operate within the law," she stated.

She underscored the need not only for credible, but peaceful elections. "Let Kenyans express their will."

Speaking while presenting nomination certificates to various candidates, the party leader Karua reiterated that the party will support President Uhuru Kenyatta in his re-election bid.

She however stated that there will be stiff competition by the party on all the other positions.

"We are saying we are ready to support the re-election of the President in almost all the branches, but we are promising all the other Jubilee contestants for Governor, Senator, Woman Representative, MCA and all the other seats... we are asking them to expect vigorous friendly fire," she said.