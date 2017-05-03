2 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Will Be On Ballot As Orange Party Candidate, Not Nasa

Nairobi — Raila Odinga will only campaign as a National Super Alliance (NASA) aspirant but the ballot paper will have him as an ODM candidate, according to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati says although both Odinga and his running mate Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are running under the NASA umbrella, their ticket will be ODM.

It means the recently launched NASA logo will not appear on the ballot paper but instead, it will be an Orange, representing the ODM party.

Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u says the Elections Act provides for parties to form coalitions but only a single entity can appear on the ballot paper.

