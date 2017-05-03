MDC-T legislator for Mabvuku-Tafara James Maridadi on Tuesday took time to poke fun at under-fire Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere for allegedly performing rituals in the legislative chamber in order to save his job.

Kasukuwere, realising he was the centre of amusement among fellow legislators, tried to play the same joke on the Speaker of the National Assembly only to be rewarded with a caution.

The Zanu PF MP for Mount Darwin had entered the legislative chamber and started shaking hands with fellow party MPs during session.

Realising this, and in a bid to alert the speaker of Kasukuwere's odd behaviour, Maridadi chose to dramatise the former's conduct.

"My point of order Mr. Speaker Sir, is that I saw honorable Minister Kasukuwere moving around shaking hands with the backbenchers.

"I observed that he only greeted backbenchers on the Zanu PF side and we were wondering as to why we are not also being greeted by the anointed water.

"He should go back to Prophet Wimbo and say the honourable member should also greet honourable members from the opposition so that he can retain his position."

Mudenda obliged by cautioning Kasukuwere to stop the greetings.

"Honourable Minister, your going around greeting people and so on is unusual.

"I have been here for a while now and I have never seen that happen. May I request that in future, please take your seat as you normally do and we carry on with business."

However, the Local Government minister touched a raw nerve by implying that he would also perform a similar 'ritual' on Mudenda.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, I want to thank you very much for the advice you have given me and, also in future, as you are the Chairman of the Committee that was probing, I will also come and greet you on my way out.

"Thank you very much," he said before being ordered to withdraw the joke.

Mudenda, a Zanu PF politburo member, also chairs a committee that was in investigating Kasukuwere's alleged crimes.

The minister is battling to serve his job as Zanu PF PC after party rivals have thrown the cat among the pigeons, accusing him of attempts to overthrow President Mugabe.

He was last month accused of terrorising one prophet Mudzidzi Wimbo's followers after their leader had allegedly refused to anoint him to be the next President.

During the same sitting, Kuwadzana MP Nelson Chamisa also stood to thank the Lord for sparing economic ventures minister Simon Khaya Moyo who returned recently after a year's sick leave.

"It is well documented and we should have a way that once a Member comes back, the good Lord has been merciful to honourable Simon Khaya Moyo and we acknowledge, through the honourable Speaker, that we want to welcome him so that the heavens will hear and more years will be added on to his life because he is a good man," Chamisa said on Moyo who was also present in parliament.