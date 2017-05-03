BUHERA South Zanu PF legislator Joseph Chinotimba has suggested that the that government scraps outstanding loan repayments for Ford Ranger vehicles currently being used by MPs.

The legislators accessed the vehicles through a loan scheme arranged by the legislature.

Speaking in Parliament Tuesday, Chinotimba the vehicles given to MPs were now fatigued by the long distances they travel in their constituencies mostly doing government business and as such, government should shoulder the loan repayment burden.

"My request is for all the vehicles that we were given not to be paid for and the Government should foot the bill, because the work that we are doing is difficult. We are doing Government's work," he said.

Although the finance ministry brought back the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the money has not been released to legislators who are also, collectively, owed millions of dollars in unpaid allowances.

"We were given nothing and we are struggling. We were told that CDF would be availed but we did not get anything.

"We are now heading for elections and CDF has not yet been released," said Chinotimba.