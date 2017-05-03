Malawi: Attorney General Stops Judiciary Staff Strike With Court Injunction

Judiciary support staff planned strike today will not go ahead after Attorney General (AG) obtained an injunction restraining the workers from withdrawing labour.

Judicial workers across the country threatened an indefinite industrial strike from Wednesday to press government for a 27 percent increment in salary arrears, among other demands.

The issue dates back to 2014 when the employees pushed for a 45 percent salary increment, but in line with the 46 percent that was given to the mainstream civil service, they ended up getting 18 percent and are now demanding the difference.

But Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale argued that said the strike does not comply with Section 44 of the Labour Relations Act.

Spokesperson for Ministry of Justice, Apoche Itimu, who is also a senior State advocate, said the judiciary staff needed to follow the right procedure of presenting their grievances to the Ministry of Justice, Constitutional Affairs's Principal Secretary and wait for a response within 21 days before staging a strike.

According to the injunction copy seen by Nyasa Times, the AG is the applicant with Judiciary Support Staff Union president Charles Emuhiyemwana Lizigeni and all union members as respondent.