Botswana: Gaealafshwe Retains Metropolitan Trophy

Gaborone — Barileng Gaealafshwe cruised to four straight victories in the latter rounds of the tournament to secure the Metropolitan National Chess Championships for the second successive time.

The finals of local chess' premier competition were held at President Hotel over the long weekend, with top players in the open and ladies sections battling on the chess board.

Gaealafshwe who has now won the competition three times started his title defence in stuttering fashion, drawing twice and registering defeat in his first five matches.

However, hugely experienced candidate master romped to the title after beating Tebogo Pitlagano, Gomolemo Rongwane, Moakofi Notha and Thabo Gumpo in the last four matches to finish with seven points from nine rounds.

"It was very important that I retained the title because I worked very hard preparing for this tournament. It was much tougher this year because there were a lot of hungry young players," Gaealafshwe explained after winning the trophy and P7 500 cash prize.

He said he struggled in the first five rounds because he was facing top players.

"You have to look at the quality of the opponents. I played against Providence Oatlhotse and the likes in the first few rounds. But I also lost against Monnaatsheko (Keletshabile), I think I under-estimated him a little bit."

Record national championships winner, International Master, Providence Oatlhotse settled for second position with six points, while Candidate Master, Tebogo Pitlagano could only finish third with 5.5 points.

Woman International Master, Boikhutso Modongo emerged as the ladies champion for the first time in three years.

She sealed the title through a tie-break after finishing level on seven points with woman International Master, Tshepiso Lopang.

"Being the national champion again is quite exciting, but this was the toughest national championships I have ever played. Usually we have the winner getting up to eight points, but this year the winner had seven points which shows that things were not easy," said Modongo who collected P7 000 cash prize.

Defending ladies champion woman International Master, Onkemetse Francis could only manage third position with 6.5 points. Metropolitan sponsored this year's edition with P120 000.

