Photo: The Herald

First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe says she is having sleepless nights fielding phone calls from exiled Zimbabweans now desperate for land after running away from country at the height of her husband's farm grabs.

President Robert Mugabe's controversial land reforms are said to have triggered an economic crisis which drove millions of Zimbabweans across the borders into Botswana and South Africa, as well as overseas to countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK and the United States.

Speaking in Harare Tuesday, President Mugabe's wife said the ruling Zanu PF party was now having the last laugh as the exiles were now pleading for land.

"People who left Zimbabwe and went to work outside, they are now calling, some are coming in person to apply for pieces of land," said Grace, while officiating at the handover of a house to Tuesday liberation struggle musician Dickson 'Cde Chinx' Chingaira.

Last year, Grace was reported to have helped UK-based medical Doctor Sylvester Nyatsuro take over a flourishing tobacco farm in Mazoe from an elderly white couple, Phillip and Anita Rankin, who said they were frog-marched off their land by AK47-wielding police officers.

The case sparked protests in the UK and petitions for Nyatsuro's British citizenship to be revoked.

He later lost his surgery which was shut down by the authorities after a damning inspection report unearthed a catalogue of failures at the 'chaotic surgery,' where a healthcare assistant posed as a doctor.

Meanwhile, Grace boasted that when his husband ordered militant supporters to take-over land from white farmers, many mistakenly thought it was just an election gimmick.

"It was unfortunate that for some, during that time, who were hoodwinked by our detractors and being told that don't follow Mugabe because that's just an election gimmick," she said.

"It has now become a reality, there's no going back on this issue. We have taken back our land which rightly belongs to us as Zimbabweans.

"You can actually see now the demand that is there for land, but who is having the last laugh, it's Zanu PF."

She praised the ailing Cde Chinx for backing the land reforms through his music.

"You sang the songs praising the land reform because some people did not believe in it," Grace told the musician.

"You stood up and said you are one person who cannot stand in front of people addressing them on political issues.

"But you said you will do it through music, so that ordinary people get to understand the 3rd Chimurenga and why it was taking place."