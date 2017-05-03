3 May 2017

Botswana: Fish Farming Projects to Begin Operation

By By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — Aquaculture specialist also deputy coordinator -Poverty Eradication in the Office of the President Mr Ghulam Kibria, says fish farming projects under the poverty eradication programme would begin operations around June/July this year.

Mr Kibria who was speaking at a Lake Ngami workshop in Maun said the seven fish farming projects were part of exploration of alternative packages aimed to address unemployment and food security.

He said six of the seven projects were in the North West region as Shakawe, Kareng, Toteng, and Thito-Maun, while one hatchery project was in Mmadinare.

The projects, he said were delayed by bottlenecks in procurement process, delay in water rights issuing for Shakawe and land acquisition for Toteng.

Mr Kibria however said funds have been allocated for the projects such that the Thito project in Maun has been issued with water rights and clearing of land completed while fencing was ongoing in Shakawe.

"The fish production would start from Shakawe, Kareng, Thito-Maun and Toteng from June, July, August and September 2017 respectively," he said.

He said 45 beneficiaries from Shakawe and Thito Maun have been trained on aquaculture techniques and business management in December 2016.

Mr Kibria noted that aquaculture market needed to be unlocked in Botswana as it has been seen to increase fish production globally.

