KCB Bank in Tanzania (file photo).

KCB Group, the region's largest bank by assets, is offering a voluntary retirement package for its employees as it seeks to cut costs after taking a hit from technological changes and reduced income.

The bank said it expects to save $20 million annually, predicting that it should be able to recover costs from the reduced number of employees within 18 months. It is said to be targeting 500 employees.

The move comes barely a month after the bank recorded a 0.5 per cent growth in profits, the slowest in seven years, to $197.8 million, partly due to the capping of interest rates.

KCB Group's chief executive Joshua Oigara said that the bank spent $25 million last year to upgrade its technology infrastructure. The shift by many businesses to digital platforms has seen an increased uptake of mobile and online banking.

"This initiative will help us simplify our operations and reduce our expenses. The retirement programme is expected to align the competing needs of adapting to a banking industry whose outlook has been dimmed by legislative and regulatory reforms, and fast evolving technology platforms that are now attracting non-traditional players into the financial services sector," he said.

A staff memo sent by the bank's chief executive on April 20, which The EastAfrican has seen, shows that the bank is offering attractive packages for employees above the age of 50. The programme will go on until mid-June.

The bank will pay three months' salary in lieu of notice for its managers, section heads and clerical staff. Other staff will get four months' pay, in addition to their severance pay and statutory benefits.

"We understand that this is a big decision taken by our company, and one that will have an impact on some of our staff's personal lives. In line with this, we are offering comprehensive training workshops that will cover personal financial planning, entrepreneurship, business management and other important areas to employees who volunteer, to ease the transition," said Mr Oigara.

Above labour law stipulationThe package is above the labour law stipulation, specifically the Employment Act 2007, which requires employers to provide severance payments for the number of months in lieu of notice, one month for each year worked, payments of any outstanding leave days, and pension settlements. Last year, Co-operative, Family and Equity Banks also offered their staff exit packages.The high cost of credit, reduced spending power, increased cost of living and non-performing stocks counters due to low investor appetite, have seen companies cut costs by reducing the numbers of employees. The Kenyan banking sector has shed the most jobs in the country for the third year in a row. This year there are likely to be more job losses as investors are already jittery as the country heads into a general election. Already Equity Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Co-op, Bank of Africa, NIC, National Bank, Eco Bank, First Community, Family and Sidian Bank are stemming increasing operational costs by cutting jobs.

"There will be continuation of the re-organisation of banks, where institutions will be looking at their business models to ensure they are operating sustainably in the new environment," Kenya Bankers Association chief executive Habil Olaka told The EastAfrican in an earlier interview.

Last week, Toyota Kenya, plagued by a plunge in sales of new vehicles last year, was reportedly planning to cut a third of its workforce to maintain financial soundness.

Sources familiar with the plan said the Japanese auto dealer is offering an early retirement scheme to more than 100 of its nearly 600 employees.

Toyota Kenya managing director Sachio Yotsukura said the ongoing job cuts were informed by the changing business environment and a shift to automated operations.

"With growth and development, businesses undergo many changes like introduction of new and better systems, digitisation, and improved controls. The need to review the business structure is a result of this cyclic process," Mr Yotsukura said.