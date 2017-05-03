Kenya: Nasa Seeks Kenya Election Win On Anti-Government Sentiments

Strengthening anti-government sentiments and calling for a final liberation are at the core of the Kenya opposition's strategy to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party in the August election.

The two-horse presidential race is taking shape after the unveiling of the National Super Alliance's line-up, which will be led by Raila Odinga. The other Nasa principals are Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Isaac Ruto. The announcement was made at Uhuru Park in the country's capital Nairobi. The opposition coalition outlined the need to liberate the country once again, accusing President Kenyatta's administration of bad leadership, that has brought the country's economy to its knees.

In its first phase of vote-hunting, the opposition plans to raid the Jubilee strongholds of Rift Valley and Upper Eastern region -- Meru and Embu, Marsabit and Isiolo --starting this Saturday with a rally in Nakuru County.

According to Mr Odinga's spokesman Denis Onyango, the opposition will consolidate its support in Rift Valley to boost the presence of Chama cha Mashinani, which is headed by Mr Ruto, the Bomet Governor.

In addition, they will also campaign hard to bag swing votes from 10 counties that have been marked as battlegrounds since no single political party has a clear lead there according to the latest opinion polls. The counties that are likely to provide swing votes are Nairobi, Kajiado, Narok, Trans Nzoia, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Samburu, Marsabit and Isiolo.

"We are looking at consolidating our support in Jubilee strongholds and we are still addressing a few issues before we roll out our campaigns," Mr Onyango told The EastAfrican.

Power sharing

Mr Odinga will be endorsed by the Orange Democratic Movement on May 5 at a special delegates conference, where a power sharing agreement with the other principals will be adopted as a binding document by the party.

In its proposed campaign agenda, the opposition says it will restore the authority of the Constitution, address historical injustices, promote inclusivity, equality and social justice and spur economic growth.

President Kenyatta dismissed the proposed government structure as a deal meant to create powerful positions to serve the interests of the Nasa principals.

Mr Mudavadi, the Amani National Congress leader, is expected to be a key figure in the Nasa government, with Mr Wetang'ula and Mr Ruto serving as his deputies in the powerful docket of Premier Cabinet Secretary. Mr Wetang'ula and Mr Ruto will oversee the public service and devolution dockets respectively. Mr Musyoka, the Wiper Democratic Movement leader, will be Mr Odinga's running mate and deputy president.

Mr Odinga, 72 -- considered the kingmaker in the 2002 succession battle where his strategy stopped Uhuru Kenyatta from succeeding retired president Daniel Moi -- is taking his last stab at the presidency and will serve for only one term should he win the presidential vote.

In 2002, Mr Odinga led the campaigns that delivered victory to the National Rainbow Coalition after its presidential candidate Mwai Kibaki was involved in a life-threatening road accident and had to be flown to London for specialised treatment. He is hoping to galvanize the country and win support like he did in 2002.