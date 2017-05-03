2 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Dan Plato Launches Ravensmead Walking Bus Initiative, 3 May

Tomorrow, Wednesday 3 May 2017, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will launch a new Walking Bus initiative in Ravensmead.

The Walking Bus initiative aims to create a safe and supervised route for learners to and from school every day with the commitment and involvement of the community playing a central part to help create safer environments.

Since May 2016 Minister Plato has launched Walking Bus initiatives in partnership with communities across the Cape Town Metropole and it has already expanded to communities in the Southern Cape as well.

The Walking Bus launch in Ravensmead builds on the success of the Walking Bus initiatives already launched and are based on the demand from community members across the province who wishes to prioritise safety in their communities.

Tomorrow's Walking Bus launch will see parents volunteering their time to help improve the safety of learners on their way to and from school in forming the 'drivers' of the 'bus' and will be supported by local councillors, Community Police Forum (CPFs), the South African Police Service(SAPS) and the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.

Through the Walking Bus initiative, the parents, learners and educators of Ravensmead Secondary, Pinedene Primary, Florida Secondary, Northway Primary and Vorentoe Primary are making safety a priority in their community.

