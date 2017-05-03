South Africa: Corruption May Be Less Serious Than We Think

analysis

A recent corruption index compiled by an international private risk consultancy ranks South Africa among the least challenging countries to invest in. This contradicts a great deal of "perception" and "common knowledge" about corruption. Is it possible that we're less corrupt than we think?

Our streets are alive with protests against corruption, demanding that Zuma must go and the "Zuptas" must fall. Pieter-Louis Myburgh has just published a book cataloguing how the Gupta family captured the state over the last two decades.

The Gupta scandal follows a long succession of high-profile stories alleging or proving corruption at the highest levels of government and big business. These include bribery scandals related to the Arms Deal of 1999, convicted fraudster Schabir Sheik's "generally corrupt relationship" with president Jacob Zuma, former police commissioner Jackie Selebi's conviction for accepting bribes from alleged crime boss Glenn Agliotti, Brett Kebble's missing millions, the Travelgate scandal in which 40 Members of Parliament were implicated in illegally using government travel vouchers for personal use, and the shameless misspending of public money on renovations to the president's private mansion at Nkandla.

Add to this that government and state-owned enterprises account for a large share of the country's economy, giving...