2 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Pravin Gordhan - From Freedom Fighter to Finance Minister to 'Accidental Hero'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Finance minister Pravin Gordhan (file photo).
analysis

A month ago, South Africa was shaken to the core by President Jacob Zuma's late-night Cabinet shake-up, which included the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. The events of that week triggered mass public protests, an explosion of the divisions within the ANC and the alliance, and the intensification of efforts by opposition parties and civil society to remove Zuma from office. In an extensive interview at his Pretoria home, Gordhan spoke to RANJENI MUNUSAMY about the events of that fateful week, his relationship with Zuma and his former Cabinet colleagues, the impact of the reshuffle on the National Treasury and why he supports the call for a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

The morning after President's Zuma's midnight reshuffle, a media briefing was hastily convened at the National Treasury in Pretoria when Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas addressed the nation for the last time from the building that functions as the heart of the government system. Shell-shocked officials bustled about - concurrent to the media briefing, there was a hive of activity in the minister's and deputy minister's offices to pack up their belongings and prepare for the new occupants.

After the...

South Africa

Rhinos Return to Complete 'The Big Five' of Akagera Park

Rwanda has received 10 Eastern Black Rhinoceros from South Africa, officially sealing Akagera National Park's 'big five'… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.