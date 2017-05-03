South Africa: Pravin Gordhan - From Freedom Fighter to Finance Minister to 'Accidental Hero'

Photo: GCIS

Finance minister Pravin Gordhan (file photo).

analysis

A month ago, South Africa was shaken to the core by President Jacob Zuma's late-night Cabinet shake-up, which included the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. The events of that week triggered mass public protests, an explosion of the divisions within the ANC and the alliance, and the intensification of efforts by opposition parties and civil society to remove Zuma from office. In an extensive interview at his Pretoria home, Gordhan spoke to RANJENI MUNUSAMY about the events of that fateful week, his relationship with Zuma and his former Cabinet colleagues, the impact of the reshuffle on the National Treasury and why he supports the call for a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

The morning after President's Zuma's midnight reshuffle, a media briefing was hastily convened at the National Treasury in Pretoria when Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas addressed the nation for the last time from the building that functions as the heart of the government system. Shell-shocked officials bustled about - concurrent to the media briefing, there was a hive of activity in the minister's and deputy minister's offices to pack up their belongings and prepare for the new occupants.

After the...