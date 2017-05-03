Kenya: Now Nyayo Stadium to Host Leopards and Gor Mahia Clash

The high stakes SportPesa Premier League clash pitting arch-rivals AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia will now be played this Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AFC Leopards, who are hosting the first leg clash between the two fierce rivals, and the league managers had to contend with serious challenges since the two venues earmarked to host such high-risk matches are both on lock down for renovation.

Nyayo National Stadium and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani have both been undergoing a facelift for the better part of this year ahead of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships scheduled for July this year and the Africa Nations Championships.

This pushed the organisers to settle for the 8,000-seater Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, which drew sharp criticism from both the home team and other stakeholders regarding the security and safety of spectators.

Leopards also estimated that the club would lose close to Sh3 million should the fixture be hosted at Afraha Stadium.

KPL and Leopards on Wednesday announced that Sports Kenya had agreed to allow the match to be staged Nyayo Stadium, after which renovations will continue.

"We wish to notify members that after successful negotiations involving KPL and Sports Kenya, we have managed to secure Nyayo National Stadium for Sunday May 7, 2017.

"We therefore confirm that the match with Gor Mahia will go ahead as planned at the said venue," a statement from the Leopards secretariat read.