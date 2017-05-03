Ghana: Headmaster Shot Dead At Wiamoase

ASSISTANT Headmaster of Okomfo Anokye Senior High School at Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The 53-year-old James Agyei, who was also a pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, was driving to a funeral of a member of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), when he was shot between Adubenso and Abuabuja in the Afigya Kwabre District early Sunday, April 30, 2017.

The late lifeless body of Mr. Agyei, who was in charge of administration at the school, was found in a pool of blood in his white Benz vehicle with registration number WR 8808-A, but his assailants were nowhere to be found.

Some staff members of the school including students suspected his death was a contract killing.

Apart from his three mobile phones that were allegedly taken away by the assailants, no other belonging of his in the car was taken.

Meanwhile, the police at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region have began a full-scale investigation into the circumstances leading to the murder of the late Mr. Agyei.

Speaking to Today in an interview, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ebenezer Benson, said some people have been invited to help the police find the killers of Mr. Agyei.

His body has since been deposited at the Saint Patrick's Hospital morgue at Offinso in the Ashanti Region awaiting autopsy.

Related: Namibia To Engage Congo-Brazzaville Over Training Center