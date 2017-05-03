Zimbabwe: In-Form Black Rhinos Hold FC Platinum

FC PLATINUM were held to a 0-0 draw by ambitious army side Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Morris Depot Stadium on Tuesday.

Rhinos dominated the match in the first half but were poor in the final third with Lot Chiwunga, one of their main strikers, guilty of missing several opportunities.

The Rhinos forward missed with a headed opportunity on 26 minutes from winger Benjamin Marere.

Charles Sibanda also missed a good cross from Talent Chawapiwa at the stroke of the first half.

In the second half, Norman Mapeza's men came back a rejuvenated side, launching a series of raids in their opponents' goal area.

However, to their credit, Black Rhinos defended resolutely.

The result saw FC Platinum moving to seventh position on the league table with nine points while Black Rhinos leapt to second place with 10 points, two adrift of leaders Highlanders.

Rhinos coach Stix Mtizwa thought his side could have won the match although he accepted the draw as fair result.

"The draw was fair result. But I thought we were supposed to win this game," he said

"We created a lot of chances but couldn't convert. FC Platinum is a very good side coached by a good tactician Norman Mapeza But I am happy that my boys are gaining ground with each passing game."

Mapeza whose side have played all their five matches away from their home ground which is undergoing renovations said he was happy to come out with a draw.

"I think we had some good chances. We missed a good number of chances," he said.

"Every coach would be looking for three points but we drew today and we have to accept it.

"We are creating chances and are building well from the back but we are coming short in the final third."