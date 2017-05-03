3 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MRA Catholic Community Donates Food Items to Mlambe Hospital

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) staff, who are Catholic Church faithful, formed a unity grouping in December last year to be meeting every month for prayers and in one of the meeting they decided to be assisting the community in charity work.

On Monday, May 1 (Labour Day), the MRA Catholic Community visited Mlambe Hospital in Lunzu, Blantyre where they donated bags of maize, bags of maize flour, rice, tablets of soap, bales of sugar among others worth MK1 million.

The Community's chairperson Donasius Pathera said the agenda of their grouping is to ensure that Catholics working for MRA are united and pray together; helping the Catholic Church in the projects the group may feel can assist and to visit other -dioceses for solidarity.

"Another mission is to help the nation in supporting the immediate needs when resources are available," Pathera said "We chose Mlambe Hospital because we wanted to support the institution which belongs to the Church and at the same time, we were supporting the nation some of the people who are admitted at Mlambe are not Catholics only.

"So we felt that we need to cheer them. We are all one regardless of creed. MRA officers and beneficiaries also go to Mlambe when they are sick, so we were as well helping our own hospital," he said.

He also sais they specifically chose May 1 because as Catholics they were also commemorating the patron saint of theirbcommunity, St. Joseph The Worker -- patron of all people who work.

"The saint is commemorated on 1st May each year on Labour Day. St. Joseph the Worker was a carpenter, foster father of Jesus and husband to Mary."

During the presentation of thè items Pathera said: "What can make our nation to develop is not the ability to see problems we are encountering but the ability to find solutions to save mankind. We are at Mlambe Hospital not because we have a lot of money but because we want to show our deep love for the sick."

Speaking on behalf of Mlambe Hospital management, Mrs Litchowa, a nursing officer, thanked MRA Catholic Community for supporting the hospital and the sick.

"Words fail us on how to thank you for these items that will eased our work. We are so grateful because food is also part of the patients' healing process," she said.

Pathera said MRA Catholic Community is nationwide and has 144 members according to WhatsApp statistics and this is their first project.

"We shall be going to the Central and Northern regions to make more donations in the near future. We want to change the nation," he said.

